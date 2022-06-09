WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 1,427 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000.

NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,595. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $177.86 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.93.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

