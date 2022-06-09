WNY Asset Management LLC Buys 36,162 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,162 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.2% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $21.07. 423,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,547,412. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $150.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

