WNY Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $79.95. 350,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,872,230. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.53. The stock has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

