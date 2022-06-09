WNY Asset Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,293 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $325,310,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $376.40. 251,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,306,054. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $386.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

