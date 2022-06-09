WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,715,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after buying an additional 52,199 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,651. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.83. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.59 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

