WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $596,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.29. The stock had a trading volume of 275,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,037,370. The firm has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.83 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

