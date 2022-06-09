WNY Asset Management LLC Makes New $721,000 Investment in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HNDL. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 241,895 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.09. 1,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $26.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.