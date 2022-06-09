WNY Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Searle & CO. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in AbbVie by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 110,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,101. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.52. The company has a market capitalization of $264.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

