WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after acquiring an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after acquiring an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after acquiring an additional 341,661 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.53. 123,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,091,747. The company has a market capitalization of $335.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,240,850. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

