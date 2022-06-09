WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 3,197 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $11,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.05. The company had a trading volume of 582,739 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

