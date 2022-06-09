WNY Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S&T Bank PA raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 495,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,308,000 after buying an additional 56,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $409.96. 264,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,670,931. The company’s 50 day moving average is $421.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.17 and a 1 year high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
