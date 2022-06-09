Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $91.43

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $91.43 and last traded at $91.54, with a volume of 14018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WTKWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €104.00 ($111.83) to €109.00 ($117.20) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €105.00 ($112.90) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($104.30) to €98.00 ($105.38) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.61.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.9724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

