Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.98. 9,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.76. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 1.57%. Research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

