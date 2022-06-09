WOM Protocol (WOM) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.84 Million

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $6.18 million and $2.84 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

