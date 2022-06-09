Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.12. Workday posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Workday.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.04. 1,560,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,332. Workday has a twelve month low of $149.05 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.73.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

