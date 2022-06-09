Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Receives GBX 910 Average Target Price from Analysts

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 910 ($11.40).

WKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.03) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.53) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.28) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

LON:WKP traded down GBX 26.03 ($0.33) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 668.97 ($8.38). 133,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,081. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 681.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 744.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 592.50 ($7.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 979 ($12.27).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.26%.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

