Wownero Achieves Market Cap of $3.23 Million (WOW)

Wownero (WOW) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0620 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $3.23 million and $8,537.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00365125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,108.41 or 1.00007073 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars.

