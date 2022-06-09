W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Purchased by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WTI has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.62. 112,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330,690. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.49 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

