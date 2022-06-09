Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Brands by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,105,005 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

