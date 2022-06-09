XSGD (XSGD) Reaches Market Cap of $114.04 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $114.04 million and $117,335.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00002365 BTC on exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.84 or 0.00227432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00429066 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00029769 BTC.

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 167,557,149 coins and its circulating supply is 159,315,943 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

