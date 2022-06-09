Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.06)-$(0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $99.0-$100.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.70 million.Yext also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.12)-$(0.10) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.29.

YEXT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. 2,288,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,082. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $711.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yext will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 16,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $105,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $76,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,875 shares of company stock worth $420,298 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yext by 327.9% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 44,317 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 40.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Yext by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Yext in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

