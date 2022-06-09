Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

YTEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Univest Sec initiated coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,072. Yield10 Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.02). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2,081.30% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

