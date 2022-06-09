Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yiren Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Yiren Digital in the third quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yiren Digital by 22.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Yiren Digital by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Yiren Digital by 74.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 27,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

