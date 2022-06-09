Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.20. 1,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 199,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a market cap of $764.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of -0.58.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Youdao by 5.2% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,784,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 136,631 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Youdao by 9.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 169,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Youdao by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 71,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Youdao by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 164,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Youdao by 367.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 201,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

