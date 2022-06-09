Yü Group (LON:YU) Trading Down 3.7%

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 190.22 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.44). 9,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 8,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202.50 ($2.54).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 217.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 235.68. The company has a market capitalization of £32.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In related news, insider Paul Rawson purchased 60,964 shares of Yü Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £115,831.60 ($145,152.38).

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. The company supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. It also provides electric vehicle charge points; meter installations to connect properties under construction; and energy insights and advice services.

