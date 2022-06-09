Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUM opened at $120.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.54 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

