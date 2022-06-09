Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $177.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.90 million. Civeo reported sales of $154.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year sales of $668.90 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $655.40 million, with estimates ranging from $633.90 million to $676.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.37. Civeo had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on CVEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Civeo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 958,475 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $21,805,306.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after buying an additional 115,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 80,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVEO remained flat at $$31.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. Civeo has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.98.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

