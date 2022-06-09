Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) to post $158.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.10 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $125.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $634.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $632.40 million to $636.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $718.93 million, with estimates ranging from $710.50 million to $724.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

LSCC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,420. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $130,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,980.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $184,028.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 681,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,836,890.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,096 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,961 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 33,677 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 98.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,792,000 after buying an additional 524,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 55.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 377,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after buying an additional 134,483 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

