Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.57. The GEO Group posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.47 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

GEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 300.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.71. 42,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,578. The firm has a market cap of $832.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.66. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

