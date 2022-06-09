Zacks: Analysts Expect Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Blackstone posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $6.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $7.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blackstone.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

In related news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $579,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 629,279 shares valued at $35,979,274. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.90. The company had a trading volume of 111,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,014. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.20. Blackstone has a one year low of $93.59 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.