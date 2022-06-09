Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.12. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $55.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

CTBI stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.12. The company had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,137. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $736.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

