Zacks: Analysts Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). FuelCell Energy also posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCEL. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,347,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,842,000 after buying an additional 1,721,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,123,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,550,000 after purchasing an additional 292,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 907,953 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,600,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,776,000 after purchasing an additional 760,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,592,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $4.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

