Zacks: Analysts Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $759.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $4.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $10.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.39. 8,291,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,046,972. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $56.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

