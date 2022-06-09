Zacks: Analysts Expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.11). Mesa Air Group reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 290.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mesa Air Group.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $123.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MESA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 877,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 519,258 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 676,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 304,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,102,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 257,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 237,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 1,995.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 214,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 203,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MESA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 455,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,249. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.