Zacks: Analysts Expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to Post $0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Nomad Foods posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

NOMD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,225 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,341,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,057,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,201,000 after acquiring an additional 141,789 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,419,000 after buying an additional 450,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 5.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,642,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,120,000 after purchasing an additional 297,891 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOMD stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,327. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

