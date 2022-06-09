Zacks: Analysts Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.30 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) to announce $18.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.87 billion to $18.85 billion. Sysco posted sales of $16.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $68.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.55 billion to $68.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $73.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.26 billion to $76.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

NYSE:SYY traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,514. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,318 shares of company stock worth $11,054,558 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

