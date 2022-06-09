Zacks: Analysts Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $598.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $598.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $595.82 million and the highest is $599.80 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $567.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. TheStreet upgraded TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

TTMI opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.57. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TTM Technologies by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 289,089 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after buying an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

