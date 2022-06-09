Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $227.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) will announce sales of $227.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.60 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $152.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $956.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $929.10 million to $965.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on NET. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.02.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $211,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $10,832,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,401 shares of company stock valued at $46,608,795. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 7.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 56.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $3.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.61. 185,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293,315. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.