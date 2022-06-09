Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $8.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.05. 921,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $109.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

