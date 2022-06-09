Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Freshworks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. 114,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,088. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $53.36.

In related news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. acquired 1,265,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $21,745,779.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. acquired 2,828,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,081,415.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 66,217 shares of company stock worth $1,056,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,269,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,603,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,324,000 after acquiring an additional 887,912 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

