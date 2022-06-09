Zacks: Brokerages Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to Post $0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.44. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Compass Point downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $31,474,691.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

BHLB traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 161,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,337. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

