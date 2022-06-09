Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Brokerages expect Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) to post $3.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.24 billion and the lowest is $3.09 billion. Blackstone reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone will report full year sales of $13.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.19 billion to $15.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $16.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blackstone.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.55.

In related news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $8,045,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 629,279 shares worth $35,979,274. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.37. 107,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $93.59 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.93%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

