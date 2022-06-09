Zacks: Brokerages Expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) to report $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.37. Constellium reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.74. Constellium had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 100.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CSTM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of CSTM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,278. Constellium has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth about $71,144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,733,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,001,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,178,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.