Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s earnings. Crescent Point Energy posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 168.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crescent Point Energy.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $772.43 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 96.84% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,381,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,806,000 after buying an additional 291,051 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,076,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPG stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $10.42. 301,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,989,575. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

