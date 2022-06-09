Zacks: Brokerages Expect Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $45.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Full House Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.20 million. Full House Resorts reported sales of $47.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Full House Resorts will report full year sales of $197.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.50 million to $198.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $367.05 million, with estimates ranging from $349.40 million to $384.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Full House Resorts.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,427 shares in the company, valued at $258,933.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Lee bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,315.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 72,583 shares of company stock worth $424,613. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 124,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,687. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $245.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 9.99. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $12.57.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

