Zacks: Brokerages Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Home Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $26.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.88 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 34.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,746,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 47.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,086. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.81%.

About Home Bancorp (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.