Zacks: Brokerages Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.11). ImmunoGen reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 66.56% and a negative net margin of 140.30%. The business had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IMGN shares. StockNews.com raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 92,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,496. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $831.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.18.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.