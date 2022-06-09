Zacks: Brokerages Expect IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IO Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the highest is ($0.40). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IO Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IO Biotech.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IO Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ IOBT traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.10. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,164. IO Biotech has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOBT. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the first quarter worth $59,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in IO Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

