Zacks: Brokerages Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Announce $2.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.35. Toll Brothers posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $13.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,212,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,078,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 14.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,512,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,176,000 after buying an additional 573,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 353,364 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOL traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,966. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toll Brothers (TOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.