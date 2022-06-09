Zacks: Brokerages Expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) to post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Waste Connections posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,077. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $115.75 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

