Zacks: Brokerages Expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) to post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Waste Connections posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,077. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $115.75 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.